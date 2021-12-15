Football Power striker Sergio Agüero said of the end of his career due to heart problems: “This is very difficult”

Argentine Sergio Agüero was winning five Premier League championships in Manchster City.

Great a career as a football striker Sergio Agüero announced at an emotional press conference on Wednesday that his career is over. In his long career, the 33-year-old Agüero, who has become a record painter for Manchester City and has played 101 games for the Argentine national team, is leaving the field of play due to heart problems.

“This is very difficult. I have made my decision with my health. I tried my best to keep my gaming career going, I was in good care, but ten days ago I made this decision, ”Agüero told the BBC. by.

Agüero moved to Barcelona in Spain in the summer, but was only allowed to play in October due to injury. In the middle of his fourth league game of the season, Agüero was hospitalized due to difficulty breathing and chest pain.

“I feel like an ocean. When I was given the first tests, the medical staff said that with a very high probability, I would no longer be able to continue playing. And then it was said that absolutely not. I’m still dealing with all of this, ”Agüero said.

“I am very proud of my career. I leave my head upright. I don’t know what awaits me in the next stage of my life, but I do know that I have people who love me. And I will always remember great things [uralta]. ”

Agyero moved from his breeder club Independiente to Atlético Madrid, Spain in 2006. He scored 100 goals for Atlético and then moved to Manchester City, England in 2011.

Over ten years in the City, Agüero scored 260 goals in 390 matches, recorded 16 hat tricks and brought his first 44-year championship to the City at the end of the 2011-12 season with his iconic last-minute goal. In total, the man won five Premier League championships in the City. In the ranks of Argentina, he celebrated two youth world championships, Olympic gold in 2008 and Copa American victory this year.

“That goal that brought the first Premier League championship was a beautiful moment,” Agüero recalled.

The last hit of his career came on October 24 in El Clasico, Spain, against Real Madrid.

“Not funnier as a final goal, right?” Agüero decided.