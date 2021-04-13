Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Football Portugal, which played in the Finnish qualifying round, was eliminated from the European Women’s Championship

by admin
April 13, 2021
in World
Portugal missed an undefeated draw in Moscow on Tuesday, and Russia advanced to the European Championships with a total of 1-0.

Finland the Portuguese women’s national football team, which was in the same European Championship qualifier block, paved the way for further qualifiers.

Russia and Portugal played a goalless goal in the second game of the qualifiers in Moscow. Russia had grabbed a 1-0 away win in the opening section of the pair, so it advanced to the European Championship final with 1-0 overall goals.

The European Championships will be played in the summer of 2022 in England. In addition to Finland, England and Russia, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Austria, Iceland and Italy have secured their finals.

The two remaining places will be decided later in Tuesday’s qualifiers Switzerland-Czech Republic and Northern Ireland-Ukraine.

