Football Portugal has been saddened by a “dramatic and painful defeat”, the Swedish media has highlighted the “non-Finnish” characteristics of the Helmars

The Portuguese media have mourned the loss, Sweden is reaping the glory of the Swedish connections of the Helmars.

In the Portuguese media has mourned Portugal’s Friday loss to Finland. Helmarit won the Portuguese European Championship qualifiers in the E-block top competition in Helsinki with a last-minute finish and redeemed the race ticket to the 2022 European Championships in England.

“Six worst seconds,” he described Jornal de Notícias referring to the end of the game Linda Sällström to a goal that arose at the end of overtime with about three seconds of playing time left.

The situation that led to the goal also arose in a few seconds. Sällström got the ball From Eveliina Summasen on the edge of the penalty area, got to turn and kicked a curved shot that sank into the opponent’s back corner.

Game progressed to the top without dangerous situations. PublicoAccording to the magazine, Portugal also had a place in the Finnish finish line.

The “bad news” only came at the last minute when Sällström got a shot at the surprising situation. The magazine also highlighted the harsh weather conditions in Finland, when it was said that the game had become more difficult towards the end.

News site Sapo for his part, presented a compilation of “Portugal’s dramatic and painful defeat against Finland.”

Also neighboring Sweden The success of the Helmars has been taken into account. SVT delighted that the goal was scored by Sällström, who has played for ten years in the Swedish teams, Djurgården, Linköping and Vittsjö.

SVT reported on the topic based on interviews with Svenska Yle.

Svenska Ylen in the story the Swedish coach of Helmari Anna Signeul compared the teams to a Swedish skier City of Svahn.

Both are associated with unyieldingness. Admittedly, this feature, which is very familiar to Finns, was considered a Swedish feature.

The helmsmen have often waited in their solutions for the final minutes of the game. Sällström said Svenska Ylelle it is “non-Finnish.”

“We’ve had a little luck. Maybe our Swedish coach has brought it with him, ”Sällström said.

Signeul didn’t quite agree with the luck, but found something else a bit Swedish on the team and compared the Helmars to the long-distance skier Svahn, who never gives up.