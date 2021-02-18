Football Porto home win from Juventus, Håland led a away win for Dortmund in Seville

Porto overthrew Italian giant Juventus 2-1 at home. The German Dortmund took the Spanish Seville into trouble with a 3–2 away win.

Porto and Dortmund took the wins in the quarter-finals of the Football Champions League on Wednesday. At his home, Porto overthrew Italian giant Juventus 2–1, and German Dortmund put Spain in distress in Seville with a 3–2 away win.

Porto had scored the opening goal of the match five times in their previous six Champions League games of the season. The pace continued, and quickly after the Portuguese club’s Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi took advantage of the error of the Juve defense and finished the home lead in the second minute of the game.

After the lightning strike, Porto’s accustomed tactical maturity and close defense kept Juventus ’star-clear attack in check. The team had only missed three goals in their first block, all of them in the group stage opening game against Manchester City, so it was no big surprise that the Turin team stayed at zero.

Another at the beginning of the half, the lightning then struck again, and now even faster. The other side of the top two in Porto Moussa Marega doubled the home line, the episode is barely over.

Porto’s zero time then evaporated as the match dragged on almost to its last, when Federico Chiesa brought Juve a better starting point for the decisive second leg of the match pair. Chiesa passed the Porto guard Agustín Marchesíninafter 82 minutes.

In Seville, too the home team got a taste of the goal when Suson the ball fired from twenty meters got a lucky bounce and sank into the Dortmund net. The match was played for the seventh minute. After that, a 20-year-old emerged Erling Braut Håland, one of the hottest names in global football in recent years, warmed up Norwegian.

Håland’s fine preliminary work betrayed Mahmoud Dahoudin a handsome 1-1 draw in the 19th minute, and eight minutes later Håland himself Jadon Sanchon with. And the Seville sky darkened a couple of minutes before the break as Håland struck a 3-1 away lead Marco Reusin from the input.

For Håland, the goal was already 18th in his Champions League in his young career, and he is at the end of the goal Kylian Mbappén a record of 19 goals in the Champions League before his 21st birthday.

Seville however, received, if not the desired home success, then at least a possibly still important 2-3 reduction. With 84 minutes played, the Netherlands coach decided a substitution may help turn the game around Luuk de Jong.

The continuation of the match pairs will be decided in the home matches of Juve and Dortmund on March 9.