Football Police investigate whether Cristiano Ronaldo’s outburst caused bruising in an autistic boy

Ronaldo admitted he fired up after the match and apologized for what happened. However, he did not mention anything related to the mobile phone in his update. According to Sky Sports, police are investigating what happened.

Football The English Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United ended in a 0-1 loss to visitor United on Saturday.

United star player Cristiano Ronaldon is suspected of being thrown into the ground by the viewer’s cell phone after the match was blown away. Now he is also alleged to have caused a bruise on the boy holding the cell phone, he says Liverpool Echo.

A video of the cell phone was also posted on Twitter. Local police have also begun investigating the incident, Sky Sports said On Twitter.

Ronaldo has admitted in his Instagram account that something happened as he apologizes for his firing. However, Ronaldo did not mention anything related to the mobile phone in his update.

“It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments. Nevertheless, we must always be respectful and restrained and set an example for young people who love a beautiful game, ”Ronaldo writei.

“I want to apologize for my firing and, if possible, invite this supporter to watch the match for Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and a spirit of sport.”

Liverpool Echo reports that Ronaldo’s target was a 14-year-old autistic boy. The magazine bases its argument on the son’s mother Sarah Kellyn to tell. Kelly told the newspaper that when the player hit the cell phone on the ground, he also caused a bruise on the boy’s hand.

“He [poika] was in complete shock. ”

According to Kelly, the boy was at a football match for the first time and, for example, didn’t say anything to Ronaldo but took video footage of the players.