Football | Police investigate Nazi salutes by Lazio ultra fans in Munich

Lazio fans have been in the headlines before with their actions related to Nazism and racism.

Germany's the police are investigating the Nazi salutes made by supporters of the Italian club Lazio on Monday night in Munich. The Roman club will face Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League in the same city on Tuesday evening. The Nazi salute is banned in Germany, along with other Nazi-related gestures and symbols.

Lazio fans saluted in the Hofbräuhaus late on Monday, raising their hands and chanting “Duce”. It refers to Italy's former fascist dictator to Benito Mussolini.

Hofbräuhaus is a popular tourist spot and known for Adolf Hitler gave a speech there at the founding meeting of the Nazi Party in 1920.

A representative of the Hofbräuhaus commented to the AFP news agency that he was unaware of Monday's events, but added that “if unconstitutional or xenophobic behavior has occurred, we will condemn it as strongly as possible.”

Lazio Ultra supporters, known as Irriducibili, have been in the headlines in the past with their actions related to Nazism and racism. In January, two sections of the club's supporters' stands at the Stadio Olimpico stadium, after fans had made Nazi salutes and insulted the striker of local opposition AS Roma Romelu Lukaku racist.

Lazio beat Bayern 1–0 in the opening part of the pair of matches in Rome. The club is looking to reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the first time since the 1999-2000 season.