Football Police got a wound in the face at Old Trafford – a protest that postponed the match for investigation

Police, the league management, ManU and Liverpool were left with no options – the Premier League match had to be canceled.

Manchester area police have launched an investigation into Sunday’s riots at England’s Premier League Manchester United’s Old Trafford Stadium.

Fans against U.S. ownership managed to infiltrate the field, and the ManU-Liverpool match had to be postponed.

Stadium outside the clashes between fans and police, two police officers were injured, one of whom “was attacked with a bottle as a gun and received a substantial incision in his face,” Greater Manchester Police said on Monday. The police officer who received the incision needed urgent treatment at the hospital.

The match was canceled by a joint decision of the police, the league management and the teams. According to the Premier League, the new game day of the match will be decided later.

U.S. ownership has annoyed ManU supporters for a long time, and now emotions are stirring up United’s recent announcement of the Grand League Super League.

ManU , like other English clubs, quickly withdrew from a project that aroused fierce criticism and has been dug up, at least for the time being.

“Our fans are passionate about Manchester United, and we fully recognize their right to express their opinions and peacefully protest,” United’s management commented on Sunday’s events.

“It is unfortunate, however,” that the protests have disturbed the team and put other supporters and the police at risk.

Both United and Liverpool have reportedly been the driving forces behind the Super League plan. ManU’s club management humbly apologized for the solution while the club announced its withdrawal from the project.

I follow board member Joel Glazerin however, the apology did not appease the fans, who are annoyed by the large dividends paid by the club to its owners and the interest on the loans.

ManU last won the Premier League championship in 2013, when the representative team was still the legendary coach Alex Ferguson under the heel of. Some of the fans blame the owners for the worse-than-desired success and the use of the club’s money in relation to them.

Former former captain of United Gary Nevillen considers that this is a common problem for league clubs.

“It’s a huge fan dissatisfaction, and it’s not just Manchester United. Fans, I think, have expressed across the country that the former spending can no longer continue, ”Neville commented on the incident at Sky Sports.