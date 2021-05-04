Football Police are charged with the murder of Dalian Atkinson, who played in the Premier League

Prosecutors said police continued to use the paralyzer even though Atkinson was defenseless on the ground.

The prosecutor according to the ex-footballer Dalian Atkinson died in 2016 when police used a remote caliper more than six times longer than normal and then kicked at least twice in the head.

The trial in the case began on Tuesday.

Police deny their guilt in murder or murder. Another police officer is charged with assault. He, too, has denied his guilt.

Incident occurred in Telford, England, when police were alerted to Atkinson’s father’s house. Dalian Atkinson was reported to have behaved unstable and shouted on the street.

According to the prosecutor, the police used the remote control three times. The third use of the paralyzer, according to the prosecutor, took 33 seconds instead of the normal five seconds.

Prosecutors said police continued to use the paralyzer even though Atkinson, 48, was defenseless on the ground, and then kicked this on his forehead at least twice. Atkinson has been found to have serious health problems in the past.

Atkinson played in his career in the English Premier League as well as the Spanish and Turkish leagues. He is best remembered for his Aston Villa in the early 1990s.