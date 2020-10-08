Football Poland fouled Owl’s second lineup bluntly – Kamil Grosicki made the hat trick in the opening period

The midfielder Ilmari Niskanen made Finland the only one with a great shot.

Poland – Finland 5–1 (3–0)

Sparring match Against Poland, there was an indication of how the Finnish A-national team can do when 8–9 players are absent from the first opening line-up. Finland’s second line-up was a full-fledged opponent in Gdansk, Poland, for an hour against Poland, one of the top twenty in the world. Head coach Markku Kanerva got a lot to think about from the match.

Polish-level opponents and better will then be met in next summer’s European Championship tournament, and Finland will hopefully be number one in the group.

Polish In the opening goal, Finland’s defense suffered a couple of small failures. Top Leo Väisänen lost the duel from the center ball to the striker Arkadiusz Milik against, right side pack Nikolai Alho did not mark the left edge link Kamil Grosickia and not Juhani Ojala had time to block Grosick’s shots. Poland took the lead in the ninth minute.

Poland’s second goal came in the 18th minute from the left side of Finland’s defense. The ball was played Rasmus Schüllerin from the west side of the kit Juha Pirisen on the back, and left flank Daniel O’Shaughnessy was late. Kamil Grosicki got the ball from the front corner of the goal into the ceiling. Jakub Moder completely baited the ball into the empty space for Grosick.

After 38 minutes, the Grosicki players received new instructions from their manager on how to keep in control of the game. Leo Väisänen stopped the ball but pushed it at the same time as the tray to Kamil Grosickille, who shot the ball into the bottom corner of the goal.

Finland had one clear situation during the opening period that could have resulted in a goal. Fredrik Jensen got caught in the loose ball, but misdirected down giving Jan Bednarek ran to catch Jensen and twisted the striker to the side.

Wednesday the men’s soccer match in Gdansk, Poland was originally supposed to be a spring training match for the European Championships, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it became more of a training match for future League of Nations matches.

With Finland facing two competitive matches within a week, it was no surprise that Kanerva left some of his number one players out of the opening. At least Lukas Hradeckya, Paulus Arajuurta, Joona Toiviota, Jere Urosta and Glen Kamaraa were spared for League of Nations matches. Teemu Pukki missed a match between Poland due to inflammation of the foot and Tim Sparv for personal reasons.

The team’s biggest star was completely missing from the Polish lineup Robert Lewandowski and as attackers started the Bundesliga striker Krzystof Piatek and Serie A striker Arkadiusz Milik. However, the star of the match was Premier League club West Bromwich Albion’s 32-year-old winger Grosicki, who has not been able to play for the club team in the early season.

Finland continued, as in the September matches, with a grouping of 5–3–2. Leo Väisänen, Juhani Ojala and Daniel O’Shaughnessy started as toppers. The side packs were Juha Pirinen and Nikolai Alho. Midfield started Thomas Lam, Rasmus Schüller and Joni Kauko. The attacker pair was Joel Pohjanpalo and Jensen. The paint was Jesse Joronen, who had no part in the setbacks. As many as three Veikkausliiga players from HJK had reached the opening.

During the break, Kanerva came in to replace him Robert Taylorin To replace Lam and Jere Uronen to replace Pirinen and Ilmari Niskasen To replace O’Shaughnessy. At the same time, Finland moved to the 4–4–2 grouping. Right at the beginning of the second period, Niskanen was able to shoot towards the goal.

With 53 minutes played, Krzystof Piatek had to leave the pitch after talking back to the referee and receiving his second booking. The goal was created from the right side of the Finnish defense, from where the ball was played in the middle, and the Finnish midfield players did not have time to protect the defensive line. Poland lifted its foot from the gas, and did not press in the same way as at the beginning.

At an hour Rasmus Karjalainen came to replace Pohjanpalo and Glen Chamber Instead of a remote. Kamara was soon able to serve the launch spot to Taylor after the ball was confiscated.

With 68 minutes played, Ilmari Niskanen went down in a suspected penalty situation after a challenge from the visitors’ right fullback, but the referee, having a good line of sight, signaled to keep playing. The opening goal of the A-national team career came in the second match of the career. Ten minutes later, Kamara, Niskanen and Karjalainen played nicely for the goal, but Kamara slipped just as he was passing the ball in front of the goal for Jensen.

With 87 minutes played, Poland’s Milik fell dramatically just outside the penalty area.

Finland will next face Bulgaria at home at the Olympic Stadium in the League of Nations matches on Sunday and Ireland next Wednesday.