Football Pohjanpalo, Kamara and Forss aside from the Owl Camp Group

Pohjanpalo rehabilitates mild knee pain, Kamara gets rest time and Forss plays in the Premier League promotion qualifiers.

To the European Championship finals There have been changes to the camp group of the Finnish men ‘s national football team, which is looking for steps Joel Pohjanpalo, Glen Chamber and Marcus Forss remain out of the team.

HJK striker Roope Risk and the goalkeeper of the Swedish club Mjällby Carljohan Eriksson in turn related to the camp group.

Football Association by Pohjanpalo rehabilitates his mild knee injury, Kamara has been given a rest period and Forss is focusing on the Brentford promotion qualifier.

The owls ’first camp period begins on Monday, and the team will meet away from Sweden on Saturday. On June 4, Finland will host Estonia in the national match.

The European Championships start on June 11th. Finland will face Denmark on 12 June in Copenhagen, Russia on 16 June in St Petersburg and Belgium on 21 June in St Petersburg.