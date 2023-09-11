Turin – Positive for doping. It’s a blow that stops Paul Pogba and upsets the entire Juventus. The news of the positive testosterone test, which emerged after a routine check carried out last August 20th in Udine at the end of the first day of Serie A where the French midfielder remained on the bench, comes like a bolt from the blue in this championship break where Pogba was recovering from a minor muscle injury suffered in Empoli eight days ago. That is, yet another physical obstacle to manage in this difficult return to the field, but the positivity for doping is like a boulder that crushes any hope of return and any plan for redemption.

Paul Pogba risks up to 4 years of disqualification for doping and his career is severely compromised, given that he has already turned 30 and for almost two seasons he has been struggling with a series of injuries that have hit him hard. The return to Juventus in the summer of 2022, after having freed himself from the Manchester United where he grew up and where he returned in 2016 after four years at Juventus, quickly turned into a nightmare for the player and for the same club that brought him he signed a contract until June 2026, paying him an annual salary of 8 million euros net. He has only played 216 minutes so far, mainly due to the meniscus problem he suffered a year ago, but now everything stops pending the counter-analysis and the sporting trial.

They were probably found in Pogba’s analyses traces of anabolic steroids, which are synthetic (artificial) versions of testosterone used to increase muscle mass thus giving you more strength and energy. The former world champion was already dealing with the trial of his brother Mathias in France, accused of extortion, and just today he revealed all his physical and mental torments in a long interview with Al Jazeera. “Money changes people, it can destroy a family and create a war,” said Pogba without hiding his fears of having to leave football. «I thought about quitting – he added – and now I want to make the critics eat their words». His words full of pride, before this positivity that will now change everything.