Shane Kluivert (16) exchanges chef’s hat for FC Barcelona contract: ‘Work every day, learn and pay attention to my diet’

Five years ago, as a very young and disarming teenager, Shane Kluivert was more famous for his cooking videos than for his football skills. There is no time anymore for all that YouTube cooking, the focus is on FC Barcelona, ​​where he signed his first professional contract on Monday, the day after his 16th birthday. Who is this young, small, happy boy who is now completely devoted to football? “From day to day I have to work, learn, pay attention to my diet.”