The Premier League has started. Ajax won with difficulty in Sittard. Feyenoord and PSV won easily. And Erik ten Hag’s debut at Old Trafford fell into the water. In a new AD Voetbalpodcast, four statements are discussed. Etienne Verhoeff presents them to Maarten Wijffels and Mikos Gouka.

Striker Brian Brobbey came in convincingly at Ajax. “Let’s stop thinking in basic teams”, Wijffels responds immediately. ,,Trainers have to rotate this season with that World Cup that comes in between. Tadic therefore does not have to fear for his starting place.”

Feyenoord started strongly in Arnhem, while six basic players from last season have already left and two more players (possibly) will be sold with Marcos Senesi and Fredrik Aursnes.

They also discuss the future of Cody Gakpo and the PSV-AS Monaco game on Tuesday evening, but also Erik ten Hag’s United. Maarten Wijffels was at Erik ten Hag’s debut in the Premier League. “I was here eight years ago. Then Louis van Gaal made his debut as United manager. He lost 1-2 to Swansea City. And the conclusion was then that quality has to be added. That now applies to Ten Hag again. A striker really needs to be added.” See also AfD party conference: Höcke's Gallic villages

Listen to hell podcast now via AD.nl, the AD App or your favorite podcast player.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

There is a new AD Voetbalpodcast to listen to every day. © DPG Media

