The title fight in England seems decided after Manchester City-Arsenal. The battle for the TV rights of the Premier League. Who will be relegated this season? And the cup as a life buoy for Ajax this season. Etienne Verhoeff goes through it with Johan Inan in a new AD Football podcast.
“The champion of England is well known now. That will be Manchester City”, Inan licks back on the squatter in England. “They were really classes better than Arsenal. I think that’s a shame, because they have had a great season. Only Arsenal had nothing to say and they should be happy that Haaland missed so many opportunities.
In the Netherlands, the battle for the KNVB Cup is on the program this weekend. The following week, the premier league resumes. Who will finish sixteenth in the competition? “If you look at the program of the teams at the bottom, I think that FC Emmen will be relegated. They still play against FC Twente, AZ, Feyenoord and FC Utrecht. If Excelsior wins one of the last four matches, then it is safe. I think Fortuna Sittard has just taken enough points after the winter break. Otherwise they would have gone.”
