At Ajax Brobbey proved his worth in the first competition match as a deep striker. And Ajax without a real 9 is really unimaginable, can it? But not only Brobbey showed himself this weekend. Where many trainers have played with falling nine in recent years, it was different this weekend. ,,The return of the 9 was the story of last weekend. Lewandoski at Barcelona, ​​Haaland at Manchester City, Nunez at Liverpool, Danilo at Feyenoord. The weekend of the strikers.”

They also discuss the millions that come in at Feyenoord. PSV’s hopes to beat AS Monaco and keep an eye on Champions League football. And the situation of Frenkie de Jong in Barcelona. ‘The question is when will De Jong succumb to the taunts of Barcelona. Because that’s it. De Jong’s current contract has simply been approved by La Liga. This is all part of the game Barcelona is playing. They make such a mess of it there.’ See also Track star Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked to the UK under a false identity

