The 34 games in the Eredivisie are over. So time for conclusions. Especially about the fight for self-preservation. Heracles thought it was safe, but now plays against relegation and AZ has to fight for European football. Etienne Verhoeff discusses it in a new AD Voetbalpodcast with Mikos Gouka and Sjoerd Mossou.

The podcast is of course about the decline of Heracles in recent weeks and the resurrection of Sparta. ,,Maurice Steijn trainer of the year, I joked afterwards. But for Sparta his appointment is a golden opportunity”, responds Gouka. ,,Clubs that have changed coaches in the meantime are doing remarkably better this season”, adds Mossou. “That is quite remarkable. That applies to Sparta, PEC Zwolle, Willem II and Heerenveen.”

Where FC Twente performed above expectations in the Eredivisie, AZ underperforms. Gouka: ,,AZ is in the situation Feyenoord had last year. Based on these figures you can say that Pascal Jansen has not done well." Mossou: ,,AZ has always lost points in a very clumsy way in the final phases. As the club management of AZ, you have to look at that."

Orange

Mossou and Gouka will return to the provisional selection of Louis van Gaal. He cleared a spot for Vincent Janssen. The striker has been playing in Mexico in recent years. ,,Ridiculous!”, says Gouka. ,,Van Gaal is changing the system because the players would fit in perfectly. And after two games we come to the conclusion that we don’t have a striker who can do it. Why isn’t Brobbey with Orange then?”

Mossou: ,,It mainly shows that Van Gaal is still looking very hard. Who should play the striker duo with Memphis?”

