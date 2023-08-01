The Premier League will also start in two weeks. The clubs from Europe’s richest league seem to have made the most important transfers and worked abroad on their preparation. In the AD Football podcast, Etienne Verhoeff talks to Geert Langendorff about Harry Kane, Manchester United, Timber, Van Dijk, the English women and new rules.

,,In England they are now more concerned with the women’s World Cup than the Premier League”, Langendorff notes. ,,The English women must of course win the World Cup and Sarina Wiegman is doing very well here. There are also careful whispers whether she should not go to the Premier League. When she talks, even on football programs, people listen.”

Can we expect many mega transfers in the coming month? Apart from Harry Kane. ,,Most clubs have their selections as good as complete. A lot of preliminary work has been done and the first choices have almost all been made. It no longer happens at the last minute as it did in the past. They are still looking for opportunities. So whether there are still a lot of last minute purchases from, for example, the Eredivisie, I wonder. The chance that Sangaré will go to England, for example, is getting smaller. Apparently he wasn’t the first choice.’ See also United States | Donald Trump's "significant announcement" is laughed at on social media - poses as a superman on trading cards

There are again a number of Dutch players active in England. Who stands out in the preparation? “Jurriën Timber made an impression at Arsenal in the pre-season. With the fans and the manager. He was actually brought in for the longer term, but seems to be heading for a basic place.”

