Feyenoord has qualified for the quarter-finals of the KNVB Cup. PSV was defeated in De Kuip. It is the second blow in a week for Peter Bosz's team. In the AD Voetbalpodcast, Etienne Verhoeff and Sjoerd Mossou discuss that match, but they also talk about the penalty demanded by the Public Prosecution Service against Quincy Promes. Victor Schildkamp was present at that case for the AD.

“This was a really great match,” Mossou looks back on Feyenoord's 1-0 win over PSV. “Not everything went well. But it was on a high level. At a great pace. They avoided each other very little. This time the penny fell to Feyenoord's side.”

It should be noted that Mats Wieffer's action on Noa Lang in the final phase of the match in Feyenoord's penalty area. “PSV should have gotten a penalty. It is good that the VAR does not always reset the images and stop matches, but in this case with Lang the VAR should have taken some time to look at everything calmly.” See also Bulgaria revises position and decides to send armored vehicles to Ukraine

Earlier on Wednesday, the Public Prosecution Service demanded a nine-year prison sentence for Quincy Promes in a major drugs case. The former international is seen as a cocaine trafficker. “It's a bizarre thing. You have several football players who have been in contact with the law. But in the Netherlands this is the most extreme case. This is unprecedented.”

