Feyenoord has qualified for the quarter-finals of the KNVB Cup. PSV were defeated 1-0 in De Kuip. It is the second blow in a week for Peter Bosz's team. In the AD Voetbalpodcast, Etienne Verhoeff and Sjoerd Mossou discuss that match, but they also talk about the penalty demanded by the Public Prosecution Service against Quincy Promes. Victor Schildkamp was present at that case for the AD.

