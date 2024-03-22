The Dutch national team won 4-0 against Scotland. Considering the score, the friendly match seems successful, but offers Ronald Koeman enough homework. “The puzzle for the European Championship has not yet been completed,” concludes Sjoerd Mossou in the AD Voetbalpodcast. He goes through the match with Etienne Verhoeff.
“The 4-0 result made no sense,” Mossou continues. “It was very weak for seventy minutes. The last fifteen minutes were good and people went home happily. But it was very flattering.”
Which players get a passing grade? Which players should fear not starting in the starting line-up for the Dutch team next time?
