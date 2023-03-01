Spakenburg stunts against FC Utrecht in the cup and reaches the semi-finals. The other top clubs have been warned. And further a conversation about motivation for smaller matches and the headaches at Ajax. Etienne Verhoeff discusses it with Johan Inan in a new AD Football podcast.

,,It was a stunt, but when you saw the match you couldn’t see that FC Utrecht was playing against an amateur club’, Inan responds to Spakenburg’s 1-4 win. ,,It was so convincing what Spakenburg showed in Utrecht. I had so much fun with that team on the ball. It looked very good. We witnessed one of the biggest stunts in the cup tournament.”

The advantage for the fans of Ajax, PSV or Feyenoord seems to be that those teams have been warned about their matches on Wednesday and Thursday in the cup. ,,Van Nistelrooij, Slot and Heitinga will all use this match in their match meeting tonight or tomorrow night. You can set the clock there. Steve McClaren was also a great motivator at FC Twente. There are always games where a selection makes less sense. Ronnie Stam once told me that McClaren said around such a duel: You need the win the small games to play to big ones.'

