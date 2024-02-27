“I think ribbons belong to heroes,” Ten Voorde responds to the Royal award for Willem van Hanegem. His first ribbon and that at the age of eighty. “Nowadays, everyone who has been treasurer of the racing pigeon association for a day receives a ribbon. So I'm a little less concerned about it because of that. But Willem is really a hero in Rotterdam, so rightly so.'

NEC reached the cup final on Tuesday evening at the expense of Cambuur Leeuwarden. The opponent will be announced on Thursday. And many supporters will hope for Feyenoord. “They have to cheer for Feyenoord in Amsterdam on Thursday. They are also working on it in Enschede. AZ and Ajax are not both going over FC Twente. If Feyenoord wins the cup, fourth place entitles them to the Europa League group stage and therefore eight European matches. That is important.”

