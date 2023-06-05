It bizarre competition slot in Belgium , the penalty killers in the Dutch play-offs, a visit to the FA Cup final at Wembley and Peter Bosz must become the man at PSV. These are the topics in the AD Football podcast with Etienne Verhoeff and Sjoerd Mossou.

“This is further proof that football can be intensely ugly and intensely beautiful,” Mossou begins the podcast. “One moment you hate it when you look at the Europa League final and the behavior of Jose Mourinho. And the next moment you could be crying and swooning over how wonderful it is. Like at the denouement in Belgium.”

Van Bommel took the national title from the opponent in the extra time of the duel with Genk. With that, Royal Antwerp achieved the first double in club history and the first national title since 1957. ,,At the start of the season this was a completely different selection. Van Bommel has molded a collective out of that. A great performance from him and Marc Overmars."

In Eindhoven they hope for the yes word from Peter Bosz as the new trainer. ,,From Schmidt to Van Nistelrooij to Bosz. I am curious about PSV’s vision of football. They still have to give that one, because after Schmidt’s departure, Bosz would have been a logical replacement. That is in the same line. Not after Van Nistelrooij,” says Mossou, who also talks about the FA Cup final he attended at Wembley.





