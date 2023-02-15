Bayern Munich gives first tap to PSG. What is the strength of John Heitinga in his first weeks as head coach of Ajax? Hommeles aan de Dijk in Volendam and the Dutch Juniors has a vacancy: that of national coach. Etienne Verhoeff discusses it with Johan Inan in a new AD Football podcast.

The poster was beautiful in advance: PSG-Bayern Munich. Those who saw the duel mainly saw the Germans in the attack. Although two goals from the team from Paris were rejected. The game image did not surprise Inan. “PSG has been loose sand for years. They are dominant against Angers in Ligue 1, but against a team like Bayern Munich you can see that they cannot make the game. Though I wonder if they mind. Yet in recent years there has been no trainer who has been able to bring them the desired success.”

Ajax will play against Union Berlin in the intermediate round of the Europe League on Thursday. The next test for trainer John Heitinga. In his first weeks he remained undefeated. What's the secret?

,,Clarity. Against RKC, Heitinga was forced to make a substitution for the first time due to Bergwijn’s injury. But the matches before that he played in a regular team. There where Schreuder changed a lot. The advantage of this is that there will be more competition, but I am curious how that will continue now. Ajax now has a busy period with two matches a week. Then you have to pay attention to the freshness of players.”

Etienne Verhoeff (l) and Johan Inan. © Maarten Visser / Joost Hoving



