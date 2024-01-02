For many football players and trainers, their suitcase is packed in the car. The clubs are fanning out across Europe to prepare for the second half of the competition. Etienne Verhoeff and Sjoerd Mossou talk about the usefulness of a training camp in the new AD Voetbalpodcast. Furthermore, it is about Ten Hag, football at Christmas, the future of Donny van de Beek, PSV and transfer matters.