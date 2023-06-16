What should we expect from Orange in the coming months towards the European Championship 2024 in Germany? More zeperds against major countries or can Ronald Koeman’s team still join the top in Europe? Furthermore, the names around PSV and Americans are stirring in England. Etienne Verhoeff discusses it with Maarten Wijffels.
“The mood in the Orange squad was realistic a day after the defeat against Croatia,” says Wijffels, who visited Zeist on Thursday. “A bit resigned. It is clear that Orange is not among the top. That’s sobering, but it’s no surprise.”
A number of players also stood out for their attitude, such as Ajax striker Steven Bergwijn. ,,He in no way enforces that he belongs in the Dutch national team. Three Ajax players were already absent for these international matches, Timber has been surpassed by Geertruida. It is embarrassing what they did in Amsterdam this year when you see the repercussions for the Dutch team.”
Program and results Nations League
Nations League final standings
Nations League statistics
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Football #Podcast #fact #Orange #among #top #Europe #sobering #surprising
Leave a Reply