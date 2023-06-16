“The mood in the Orange squad was realistic a day after the defeat against Croatia,” says Wijffels, who visited Zeist on Thursday. “A bit resigned. It is clear that Orange is not among the top. That’s sobering, but it’s no surprise.”

A number of players also stood out for their attitude, such as Ajax striker Steven Bergwijn. ,,He in no way enforces that he belongs in the Dutch national team. Three Ajax players were already absent for these international matches, Timber has been surpassed by Geertruida. It is embarrassing what they did in Amsterdam this year when you see the repercussions for the Dutch team.”