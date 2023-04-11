Ajax has a director of football affairs, but who will be the trainer next season? John Heitinga wants and Peter Bosz openly applies. Etienne Verhoeff also discusses with Mikos Gouka in this AD Football podcast how Feyenoord can beat AS Roma and whether Sydney van Hooijdonk is material for a top club.

Sven Mislintat is the new technical boss in Amsterdam. The German can immediately consider the choice of trainer. One man has clearly offered himself to Rondo and Studio Voetbal this week: Peter Bosz. ,,You don’t see it that often anymore in this day and age that you report that you are available for Ajax in a TV program”, Gouka responds to Bosz’s open applications.

"In amateur football, a trainer used to be on the seesaw and then suddenly another well-known trainer stood along the line. You knew that he had an interest in the job, but it was often said that it was not so collegial. That actually applies here as well. Heitinga wants to remain a trainer of Ajax. I don't think it has much class that Bosz now says so clearly that Ajax can call."

Only Feyenoord has no TD yet

With the arrival of Mislintat at Ajax, only Feyenoord does not yet have a technical director. The technical policy is now in the hands of Arne Slot, trainer, and Dennis te Kloese, general manager. Is that really smart for the future? “The idea now seems to be to put someone between Slot and Ten Kloese, but he has to go with the flow. It should not be an ambitious figure throwing in his own opinion. But if Slot and Ten Kloese ever leave, Feyenoord will continue to have a problem. But I can also imagine that you don’t hire a smartass.’

Furthermore, the whistling of Messi and the call for the Argentinian in Saudi Arabia, where Ronaldo plays football, and a new question today. Listen to the AD Football podcast now via AD.nl, the AD App or your favorite podcast platform.

Premier League numbers

goal alert

