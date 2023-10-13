In the debutante ball for the Dutch team, a number of players held up well against France. And that offers hope on the way to the European Championship qualifier against Greece next Monday. Although France won 1-2 in Amsterdam, there were plenty of positive points to be taken from the Netherlands’ game. In this extra AD Football podcast, Etienne Verhoeff discusses this with Sjoerd Mossou.

