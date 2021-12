Without an outspoken top scorer and despite 24 goals against in the competition, PSV will close 2021 as the leader of the Eredivisie. Project Schmidt has its ups and downs and no trainer has been discussed more in the Netherlands than the German. Time to take stock in the AD Voetbalpodcast. Etienne Verhoeff talks to Maarten Wijffels and ED reporter Rik Elfrink about PSV’s year.

#Football #podcast #danger #PSV #sides