The AD Voetbalpodcast is largely devoted to PSV-Ajax (1-2). And of course: was the ball over the sideline or not? But the current news about Feyenoord and Heracles is also included. Maarten Wijffels and Johan Inan go through the weekend with Etienne Verhoeff on the basis of four propositions.
#Football #podcast #VAR #subjective #participant
Budget 2022: see the main cuts made by the Bolsonaro government
The 2022 Budget is the largest in history, with a space of BRL 89 billion for Auxílio Brasil (Credit: Arquivo...
Leave a Reply