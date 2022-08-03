PSV has ambition. The team from Eindhoven wants to place them again for the Champions League. Just those qualifiers. PSV played the first of two games against the local AS in Monaco last night. Presenter Etienne Verhoeff discusses the result (1-1) with PSV watcher Rik Elfrink.

‘It is a reasonable result’, Elfrink analyzes. ‘PSV was close to a win. And if you had won, you would be with one leg in that last qualifying round for the Champions League. But the candle was gone at PSV in the final phase of the match. PSV has played tricks on two matches so close in succession. And the heat here has also had an influence.’

In addition, Ruud van Nistelrooij's team fell back considerably in the final phase. 'The loss of Sangaré also affected PSV's game. After his substitution, PSV collapsed enormously. He is extremely important for PSV. Sangaré was the star and stood head and shoulders above the rest. Veerman is also growing. Stands on the field with great conviction. Things do sometimes go wrong, but what he does is daring.'

In addition to PSV, Elfrink and Verhoeff also discuss the latest transfers, injury and Mo Ihattaren’s return to the Ajax training field. ‘As a football fan it hurts what you see. It’s about a lot more than football with him. I know what he can do. But he has to ask himself if he wants to be a professional footballer 365 days a year. It asks so much of a player. Look at a Luuk de Jong or Marco van Ginkel after three years of injury. Can he make those sacrifices?’

