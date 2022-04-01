Who has the toughest program of the championship candidates in the Eredivisie? How are things in Qatar? Which group could become a group of death for the Orange and which is favorable? And a line through the Beneliga. Etienne Verhoeff discusses it with Maarten Wijffels, who is in Qatar for AD Sportwereld for the draw for the World Cup.

,,I visited the hotel where the Dutch national team will stay during the World Cup in Qatar and the training complex”, says Wijffels about his first day in the Middle East. ,,In less than ten minutes, Orange from the hotel is at the training complex. And according to my driver it was still busy. Van Gaal will be happy with that. But the road to the stadiums does not require extreme travel times either. FIFA seems to be under stress to accommodate all teams in hotels. Because Qatar is of course not that big. Although I also heard that they are considering working with cruise ships off the coast where fans and journalists can stay overnight.” See also Blinken discussed with Borrell Russia's "military build-up"

The draw for the group stage of the World Cup will take place tonight. What is a group of death for Orange and what is a favorable group? ,,Van Gaal already said he hopes for Qatar. They are in pot 1. So Qatar, Morocco and Saudi Arabia as the best draw and the worst draw would be Portugal, Serbia and Ghana.”

This weekend there is football in the Eredivisie again. With seven rounds to go, the question is who has the toughest program this weekend: Ajax or PSV. ,,Without a doubt Ajax. They have players who have played for World Cup qualification. PSV has fewer and more players who have been able to take it easy for a while. And then Ajax has to go to FC Groningen. This may be the toughest match of the program until the end. PSV at Twente is not easy either. They also play for 3rd place. PSV will have a little more space in Enschede, I think, than Ajax in Groningen.” See also Vicente Fernández, the king of ranchera music, dies at 81

Listen to the entire podcast via AD.nl, the AD App or your favorite podcast player.

There is a new AD Voetbalpodcast to listen to every day. © DPG Media

