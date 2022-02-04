The topper this weekend is PSV-AZ. But the day before that game, Roger Schmidt announced that he would not continue with the Eindhoven team. Will this affect the title race? Which trainer should succeed Schmidt? Etienne Verhoeff discusses it with Sjoerd Mossou in a new AD Voetbalpodcast. In addition, attention is paid to FC Twente, the position of Frank Arnesen and Barcelona.











The biggest news came from Eindhoven yesterday. The fact that Schmidt is leaving was not entirely unexpected for Mossou, but the timing was. “The moment surprised me. It came a bit out of the blue. If you listened to the people of PSV, you thought it would be okay. The sentiment surrounding Schmidt was not very positive. Not even with the fans. Then, with this departure, it could well be a sum of negativity. That would be a shame, because I hope it will remain exciting until the last day.” See also Chivas sends Jesús Angulo to the bank because of his podcast

The departure of Schmidt presents the PSV management with a difficult dilemma. Who should succeed the German? ,,PSV’s game and policy are geared to Schmidt’s game. From transfers to youth policy. That was quite a change of course compared to Van Bommel. I understand that PSV therefore wanted to continue with Schmidt. Although it did not bring what people expected.”

After which Mossou and Verhoeff discuss some possible successors. Cocu, Koeman, Bosz or a foreign trainer?

Wim Jansen

This weekend in professional football, all teams reflect on the death of Feyenoord icon Wim Jansen. ,,It was great to say goodbye to Jansen at Feyenoord. He also meant so much to that club, but I am a little surprised that we are going to clap for Wim Jansen at NAC-Roda. Where do you put that limit? With the exception of Van Hanegem, Cruyff, Van Basten, Maradona, Gullit, the outside category, I think it makes sense to honor that very large group below at their own club.” See also Game Finals - The Great Game of the national character

