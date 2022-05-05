In Marseille it has to happen tonight for Feyenoord. The first European final in twenty years again. A draw or win is good for that final spot. From Marseille, Etienne Verhoeff talks to Mikos Gouka about that duel and atmosphere at Feyenoord in the AD Voetbalpodcast.

But of course they will also return to the semi-final between Real Madrid and Manchester City. Again Guardiola fails to win the Champions League. Madrid was 3-1 too strong after extra time. ,,I think it’s great that Madrid is in the final of the Champions League”, says Gouka. ,,I saw Carlo Ancelotti’s trophy cabinet this week. It’s really unimaginable. Champion in all major competitions. And what you see at the end. That joy with the whole bank of Madrid and Ancelotti that then remains very calm. I can enjoy that.”

In Marseille, Feyenoord has started the final preparations for the semifinals of the Conference League. Slot mentioned in his press conference that all the lessons from the past nine months must now come together. Gouka followed that process closely. What is the big win of Feyenoord this year under Slot? “Developing the game. That’s the big win. In the winter break they wanted to get reinforcements for the selection, but those four players who have been made have no starting spot. The group has continuously developed with the attacking game. And they made quick strides in that.” See also Record heat was recorded in the northernmost city of Yakutia

Still, playing a semi-final with the final in sight is new for the players. ,,That inexperience is one of Feyenoord’s biggest opponents. Payet has already played all those big games with the French national team, for example. Trauner said at the press conference that it will be the biggest game of his career.”

