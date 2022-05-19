The crisis in Almelo. Van Bronckhorst misses out on the Europa League. Slot vs Mourinho. New duo in Belgium: Van Bommel and Overmars. And the play-offs for European football. It is all covered in the AD Voetbalpodcast. Etienne Verhoeff discusses these topics with Sjoerd Mossou.

,,I can understand that you have to say goodbye to a trainer when you look at the season of Heracles. But then you put the assistant, who was also there all season, in front of the group at this all-deciding phase. Will that give you a different energy? I don’t understand it at all”, Mossou begins about the situation in Almelo. Heracles lost 3-0 at Excelsior in the play-offs and therefore seems to have to prepare for the Kitchen Champion Division.

In Belgium, Mark van Bommel seems to have found a new club: Antwerp. The club where Marc Overmars is technical director. ,,We like the stories and in this case it is of course a nice story. Two Dutchmen, damaged, who go to work together in Belgium. And for Van Bommel also a kind of last chance after PSV and Wolfsburg."

They also look back on the Europa League final and the supporters of Rangers and Mossou hands PSV a compliment for the contract with Sangaré.

