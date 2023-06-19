The fourth game under the leadership of Ronald Koeman II caused the necessary question marks about the Orange. Italy was too strong in the Nations League consolation final. What mainly lingers are questions about the game, the many goals against and the lack of victories. Etienne Verhoeff discusses these topics with Maarten Wijffels in a new AD Football podcast.

“Instead of taking a step forward, the Orange took two steps back under Koeman”, Wijffels said after the duel with Italy. ,,The national coach said when he was appointed that it had to be different from the World Cup. More intensity, more attractive, more forward. Now we are two international matches further and you see that there is no hold. I think it also frustrates Koeman that this is the result after having had the players together for two weeks. The second period Koeman is disappointing for the time being.”

It is also called the right of Louis van Gaal: ,,You have to camouflage what is not going well at the Dutch team. That hasn’t worked yet. It’s not about the lineup, 5-3-2 or 4-3-3, but if you demonstrably don’t have a right winger, why do you line one up anyway? Virgil van Dijk also wanted to play with four in the back after the World Cup, but the switch to play with an extra defender at the World Cup was partly made to make him less vulnerable.” See also Marcelo Pecci, prosecutor against drug trafficking in Paraguay, is assassinated in Colombia

