Borussia Dortmund’s season runs in such a way that you can get pretty dizzy. Sometimes hardly anything works, then a lot again – like on the last match day at 6-0 against Union Berlin. Or in the 3-0 against Lisbon in the Champions League. The fact that BVB also has grotesque hangers is now almost part of the folklore.

With the new coach Niko Kovac, a lot has changed compared to the last broadcast on BVB – and that’s why this episode of “and now to sport” is about the constant ups and downs of Borussia. This time moderator Jonas Beckenkamp is talking to Uli Hartmann and Martin Schneider.

The football podcast of the Süddeutsche Zeitung Always appear on current topics from the football area on Mondays. You can find the football podcast iTunes,, Spotify,, RTL and all other common podcast apps. In this text we explain how you can hear our podcasts. All of our podcasts can be found at: www.sz.de/podcast. You can reach the editorial team of this podcast via [email protected].