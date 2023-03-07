There’s not only Champions League football tonight, but also Conference League football. AZ takes on Lazio. “The coach of Lazio, Maurizio Sarri, is a phenomenon. Another video surfaced of him smoking a cigarette during Lazio’s training. It’s strange, but this man is an atypical appearance,” says Wijffels. “Lazio plays in Serie A in a different line-up than in Europe. But now they play on Tuesday and then again on Saturday. And in the weekend after the return in Alkmaar, the Rome derby is on the program. Will Sarri then rotate to look good in that duel?”

Last Friday, Ronald Koeman announced a large pre-selection for the Orange squad. And promptly two of his attackers scored two goals this weekend. ,,Koeman will not have been sitting in front of the tube rubbing his hands. But perhaps a sigh of relief now that Memphis Depay and Cody Gakpo have scored and played. That was, if you saw Friday’s pre-selection, the main concern. On the other hand, Koeman has given a clear signal to Horace Danjuma and Donyell Malen by not selecting them. They now know that they have to leave that club, otherwise no selection for the Orange.”