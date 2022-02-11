In the last AD Voetbalpodcast of this week, Etienne Verhoeff looks at the week with Maarten Wijffels. Cup football, the game of Ajax, the role of Erik ten Hag, the future of Memphis at Barcelona. But there are also developments in football. A new name for a position in the field.











It was restless in Amsterdam. In that turmoil, the trainer remained calm again. ,,He has filled his backpack with experiences by now”, responds Wijffels. And his team also easily beat Vitesse. With Steven Berghuis in a new role in midfield. “What that boy is showing is really great. He is versatile at 29. He can on the flank, central, central to the back. I think Van Gaal is also looking at it with a lot of interest. He wants to grind in a different playing style and the left and right wingers disappear. A spot will become available in the center and Berghuis could qualify for that.” See also Let's talk about football in Mestalla

Meanwhile, Van Gaal may have worries about his strikers for Orange. Because if Laporta’s plans at Barcelona go ahead, will there still be room for Memphis? Or will he have to move this summer to get to play?

‘Goal player’

In the meantime, in trainer land, hard work is being done on a new name for an old position, Wijffels knows. ,,We have called the keeper the same thing for 150 years, but the position itself has changed enormously. At the KNVB they are therefore changing the name. From goalkeeper to ‘goal player’. Frans Hoek introduced this term in the trainer training. I’m really curious if we’re talking about a goal player in a few years.”

