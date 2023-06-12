The new top candidate for the trainer vacancy at Ajax is called Maurice Steijn, but how logical is that? Almere City is promoted to the Eredivisie for the first time. Manchester City has finally won that Champions League and 30 million euros for Orkun Kökçü. Enough or too little? Etienne Verhoeff discusses it with Mikos Gouka in a new AD Football podcast.

#Football #Podcast #Maurice #Steijns #football #philosophy #suit #Ajax