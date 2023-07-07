“After the first training, Slot said that the first serious match will be scheduled in a month and that Feyenoord had actually started the preparation too late”, says Wijffels. “There is also some doubt in Eindhoven. With the important qualifiers for the Champions League in a month. PSV will also go on a training camp abroad for ten days. That is long.”

,,Maurice Steijn started at a top club and noticed it right away. Where he used to put down all the pawns himself, they have a man for that at Ajax”, Wijffels looks back on the first day of Steijn van Ajax. And at Feyenoord he wonders: ,,Who will address each other this season, if things don’t go well. We are also curious how Slot reacts after three defeats. He’s so good now it won’t happen. But suppose next season in the Eredivisie at home against Heerenveen, narrowly lose to United in the Champions League on Wednesday and then to RKC in the weekend. That is a completely different experience.”