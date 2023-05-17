Ajax stumbles to the finish line of the season, Denzel Dumfries and Stefan de Vrij to the final of the Champions League and when is Slot going to say that he will also be Feyenoord’s trainer next season? The curses on social media towards football players and: Manchester City or Real Madrid? Etienne Verhoeff discusses these topics with Sjoerd Mossou in a new AD Football podcast.

#Football #Podcast #Kudus #ran #footballer #Sunday #morning #playing #hangover