The top clubs did not make a mistake in the premier league and so it is still a battle between five teams for the title. Still, there is plenty to discuss. The departure of Jan Streuer and Ron Jans from FC Twente, the interest in Arne Slot from England, the success of Maurice Steijn and the chances of Ajax and PSV in the Europa League. Etienne Verhoeff discusses it with Sjoerd Mossou and Mikos Gouka.

