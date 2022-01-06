Still corona within the selection of Ajax. Feyenoord focuses on Riechedly Bazoer after missing out on Joey Veerman. Barcelona’s financial tricks and a tip for all TDs in the premier league. That is the AD Voetbalpodcast in a nutshell. Etienne Verhoeff discusses the developments in football with Mikos Gouka.











Feyenoord is still looking for reinforcements in midfield. The club has some money available and is now trying to get Bazoer from Vitesse. But here too there are some snags, according to Gouka. “Bazoer is another difficult issue. With the poison he has and his multifunctionality, it’s not crazy to get him. The biggest problem is that Feyenoord has to loosen him at Vitesse. After the season he is transfer-free and he will no longer provide Vitesse. But will they let their best player go to a competitor for 3rd place? While they are also still in the Conference League. I have the impression that Vitesse would rather keep him to his contract.”

And for Slot it would be nice to welcome fresh blood in the dressing room again. ,,It would be great for Feyenoord if a player really chooses the path that the club has now embarked on with Slot. It’s not that far yet. Veerman opted for a different route. But maybe Bazoer thinks that a train has started driving at Feyenoord that he jumps on, because it makes him better.”

Barcelona

They also discuss the financial pots at Feyenoord. Apparently there are. What’s up with that? And the same goes for Barcelona. From practically bankrupt and heavy cutbacks to transfers of 55 million. It can go wrong. “It is astonishing and harrowing. They play a trick, as big clubs often do. Real Madrid in the past too. In this case, borrowing money for the renovation of the stadium and therefore also being able to pay transfer. Some professional football clubs here have fallen for a few thousand euros and in Spain Barcelona pulls a few tricks and they get a player for 55 million euros.”

