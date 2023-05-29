The 34 rounds in the Eredivisie are over. In this AD Football podcast Etienne Verhoeff talks with Mikos Gouka and Maarten Wijffels about the situation in Eindhoven, threatened players, hitting football players, the new Ajax, the words of Arne Slot and sensational denouement in Germany.
Ajax has already lost a lot this season. The team from Amsterdam finished third in the Eredivisie and after the defeat against FC Twente, Steven Berghuis took to social media because he had slapped a supporters. “As a well-known football player, you have to be able to control yourself, no matter how difficult that is,” says Gouka about the incident. Wijffels: ,,It is ridiculous what trainers and players get thrown at them on social media. In Berghuis’s situation, I am curious whether there was indeed racism there, as a witness told Tubantia.”
In addition, Joey Veerman spoke about the ‘shit world’ of football after spoiling his girlfriend on social media. Gouka: ,,In the youth academy of the top clubs they have to teach boys how to deal with criticism. This is a completely different time than when Marco van Basten was a youth player, for example. If you are now sixteen or seventeen years old, you can already get the full brunt of social media.”
Listen to all our football podcasts here
Watch all videos about Dutch football here
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Football #Podcast #ridiculous #players #trainers #read #social #media
Leave a Reply