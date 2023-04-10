“Those nets in the Kuip at Feyenoord-RKC are still something sad,” Wijffels begins. “I’m just curious how the next season will go. You have to hope that this does not become standard in that stadium.”

Feyenoord also had a problem-free weekend. “On the one hand, that is due to Mats Wieffer and his running actions and a striker who is in good shape with Santiago Giménez. On the other hand, RKC’s attitude was also a bit naive.”