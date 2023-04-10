“Those nets in the Kuip at Feyenoord-RKC are still something sad,” Wijffels begins. “I’m just curious how the next season will go. You have to hope that this does not become standard in that stadium.”
Feyenoord also had a problem-free weekend. “On the one hand, that is due to Mats Wieffer and his running actions and a striker who is in good shape with Santiago Giménez. On the other hand, RKC’s attitude was also a bit naive.”
PSV defeated Excelsior in the battle for second place, Ajax had no child for Fortuna Sittard. In Amsterdam it was also about Brian Brobbey. In the last ten games, he has only had a starting spot once. “Some players have a smaller engine. Donyell Malen had that at PSV, for example. There was also the story that he could only play seventy minutes. The first image of Brobbey that stands in front of me is at a European Championship under 17 in Ireland. Then I saw him sprint back sixty meters to keep possession. The national coach of that team also said that he did so much defensive work. Apparently professional football is something else.”
