Vivianne Miedema had a turbulent year with partner Beth Mead: ‘It’s nice to be on the field together again’

On December 15, 2022, Vivianne Miedema (27) tore her cruciate ligament. On Monday evening she trained with the Orange Lionesses for the first time, after making her return to Arsenal on Sunday. She went through a turbulent year with her partner Beth Mead, also struck by a cruciate ligament injury. “It was very nice to be on the field together again.”