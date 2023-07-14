PSV sprinkles with the first millions. Feyenoord is looking for reinforcements for the team. Ajax seems to be in the waiting room. The first weeks of the new season are discussed in the AD Football podcast by Sjoerd Mossou and Etienne Verhoeff. In addition, they also discuss the straining in the province, the transfer anger at a number of clubs and the ban on homophobic chants.
