Ajax hopes to perform stunts on the transfer market, Marc Overmars has been suspended for two years by FIFA, FC Utrecht is looking for a scoring striker and PSV will soon meet Sancho in the Champions League? These are topics that are discussed in the AD Football Podcast by Etienne Veroeff and Johan Inan.
“The story from Ajax to Henderson is crystal clear,” says Inan. “The decline of the club is mainly due to the lack of leadership in the selection. This group needs routines, according to the staff and technical management. That has to be Henderson. He is the only top candidate they are focusing on.”
The ambition is there at Ajax, but the Amsterdam team had to make significant cuts on salaries this summer and will not play the Champions League this season. “There are many obstacles. Financially, of course, is the first hurdle. He earns a lot in Saudi Arabia. Ajax cannot afford that by a long shot. So you have a lot of competition in the rest of Europe. The advantage for Ajax is that Henderson now earns a net salary from the Saudis. If he wants to keep that net, he will have to play abroad for another two years. Otherwise he will have to pay a lot of tax in England.”
