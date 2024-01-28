The trainer carousel starts turning. Liverpool, FC Barcelona and Ajax are all looking for a trainer for next season. Feyenoord dropped points against FC Twente on Sunday. Joseph Oosting's openness about transfers. The battle for place 3 that is open again and the last days of the winter transfer period. Etienne Verhoeff discusses it in the AD Voetbalpodcast with Mikos Gouka.

With all those available places in top football, the question is whether Arne Slot would also be on those lists? “Arne Slot had an audience with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur last year. These are not small clubs,” Gouka begins. “I don't expect Slot to be on the list at FC Barcelona. But when the coaching carousel starts turning, he will be on lists at other clubs. Although I do not rule out that Slot will stay at Feyenoord for another year.”

Feyenoord and PSV both played a difficult match, and afterwards there was talk of fatigue among the players. Five matches in fourteen days is a bit much. “I also noticed that players looked tired at Feyenoord. I saw it when sprinting back, although the chasing at Feyenoord is less this season. I think Feyenoord-PSV made quite a difference last Wednesday. The figures also show that they ran a lot in that game.” See also Hockey Kasperi Kapanen opened Pittsburgh's goals - then the Russian star player's hat trick and seven other goals were born

